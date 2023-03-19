Weekends with Yankee, the Award-Winning National Public Television Series About … – Press Release

From epic adventures and fun destinations, to the region’s most iconic flavors, the popular series transports viewers from across America directly to New England. Produced by public media powerhouse GBH and Yankee magazine—the beloved publication of New England that inspired the series—Weekends with Yankee offers viewers inside access to New England from the region’s most trusted experts and storytellers.

BOSTON, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Weekends with Yankee, the travel and food television series about New England, returns for a seventh season starting this April. With the region among the nation’s top tourist destinations, the 13-part lifestyle program takes viewers on an insider’s exploration of the cities, small towns, and far-flung places which highlight the diversity and beauty of New England. Check local listings for airdates and times on your local public television station.

Weekends with Yankee is hosted by Richard Wiese, an EmmyÒ Award–winning TV personality (Born to Explore), author and explorer who has traveled to all seven continents, participated in two expeditions to Antarctica, and cross-country skied to the North Pole. Amy Traverso, the senior food editor at Yankee who has appeared on The Martha Stewart Show and the Food Network’s Throwdown with Bobby Flay, serves as co-host. She highlights recipes, local flavors and the sense of community that make up the region’s food and dining scene.

Weekends with Yankee season 7 offers an “all-access” behind-the-scenes pass to the unique attractions and flavors that define the region, and the hidden New England that only locals know, from the region’s most trusted experts and storytellers at Yankee.

Selected highlights of Season Seven include: