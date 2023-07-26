Wego and IHG Hotels & Resorts Ink Global Partnership – Press Release

Users can now book IHG hotels globally through Wego’s platform

DUBAI, UAE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), inked a global partnership with IHG Hotel & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies to provide its users with a wider array of hotel offerings across the globe.

Through this collaboration, Wego users will be able to search and book 15 of IHG’s 18 brands – worldwide – Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites. Travellers will get access to over 4,000 open hotels across global destinations and ultimately find the perfect hotel stay that matches their requirements anywhere in the world.

IHG’s latest offering will be promoted across all Wego’s channels, providing travellers with information on the latest properties and trendy destinations.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Craig Hewett, Chief Hotels Officer and Co-Founder, Wego, said: “Partnering with one of the world’s leading hotel companies, IHG Hotels & Resorts, reflects our commitment to provide our users with global hotel offerings and deals. Through this partnership, we will promote IHG Hotels & Resorts to our large user base in the MENA region and aim to convert more bookings to IHG’s global network of hotels.”

James Britchford, Vice President Commercial, India, Middle East and Africa at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are delighted to partner with Wego, the number one travel app in MENA for flight search and booking. Through this partnership, travellers will enjoy more convenience and access to 15 of our brands across our luxury and lifestyle, premium, essentials and suites portfolio in global destinations when booking…