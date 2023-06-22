Wego and Tourism Authority of Thailand Collaborate to Showcase the Land of Smile… – Press Release

Over 4 million searches to Thailand on Wego in 2023

Thailand is expecting an exceptional 300% increase in growth for the summer holiday season in July- August 2023

DUBAI, UAE, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), join hands with Tourism Authority of Thailand to promote and enhance tourism in the captivating country.

This collaboration aims to leverage Wego’s extensive reach and advanced travel technology to provide travelers with an exceptional experience while exploring Thailand.

By combining their expertise, Wego and the Tourism Authority of Thailand strive to create a seamless and convenient platform that showcases the country’s rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant cities.

Through this partnership, Wego and the Tourism Authority of Thailand will focus on multiple aspects to ensure an unforgettable journey for travelers. Wego’s advanced search capabilities and personalized recommendations will enable users to discover the best flight and accommodation options tailored to their preferences and budget.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, MENA and India, Wego said: “Thailand is an extraordinary destination, renowned for its rich cultural tapestry, breathtaking scenery, and warm hospitality. We saw over 4 million searches this year and expect the numbers to grow in the summer. This collaboration with Tourism Authority of Thailand fills us with great enthusiasm as we strive to curate unparalleled travel experiences and spotlight the diverse wonders that Thailand has to offer.”

Moreover, the collaboration aims to offer comprehensive travel guides, insider tips, and deals, allowing travelers to make well-informed decisions and experience Thailand’s hidden gems.

Mr. Chaiwat Tamtai Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand for Dubai and the Middle East, commented: “Our target audience comprises of Arab families and millennials, with Bangkok,