WELCOME TO GOOD BURGER, HOME OF THE GOOD BURGER! – Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA… – Press Release

NICKELODEON STUDIOS AND PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCE “GOOD BURGER 2,” AN ALL-NEW MOVIE SEQUEL TO THE ICONIC ’90S FILM

Original Movie Stars, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, Return as Fan-Favorite Characters Dex and Ed

GOOD BURGER 2 to Premiere Exclusively on Paramount+ Later this Year

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+ today announced the greenlight of GOOD BURGER 2, an all-new original movie sequel to the iconic ’90s feature film based on the sketch from the comedy series “All That.” The movie will follow Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier, Ed (Kel Mitchell), as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees. Production will begin in May, with a premiere slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+. The news was revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In GOOD BURGER 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

The original ’90s sketch first aired on “All That” in 1994 and was centered around fast-food restaurant, Good Burger and its clueless cashier, Ed, played by Kel Mitchell in Seasons 1–5. The feature film “Good Burger” was released worldwide on July 25, 1997, by Paramount Pictures. Later in the “All That” revival series in 2019, Mitchell returned guest starring as Ed, working at Good Burger for 20 years as manager of the trainees.

GOOD BURGER 2 is penned by Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert (“All That”, “Good Burger”) who will also serve as executive producers.