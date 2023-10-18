Welfare overhaul received’t be straightforward, warns minister : Cayman Information Service

Minister André Ebanks explains the reforms to social welfare

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is preparing for the implementation of new laws governing welfare support next month, including the transition of the Needs Assessment Unit into the Department of Financial Assistance. However, Social Development Minister André Ebanks has warned that it will take time for the changes to have an impact and it “won’t be easy”. Nevertheless, they “must be done”.

Initially, the focus will be on those receiving assistance who are deemed able-bodied — about one-third of the current NAU clients — who, in future, will have conditions attached to their benefits.

Speaking to the local press Monday evening ahead of a community meeting in his West Bay constituency, Ebanks said he wants to create a more transparent welfare system where the criteria are clear and applications are assessed using technology. This will remove political connections to welfare distribution…