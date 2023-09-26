Well being officers warn of native dengue transmission : Cayman Information Service

Aedes aegypti mosquito

(CNS): Early evidence of local person-to-person dengue transmission has been identified in the Cayman Islands, officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Public Health Department have said. So far this year, four of 28 suspected dengue cases have been confirmed, and one of those infected individuals had no travel history.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said that while the previous three confirmed cases of dengue were linked to people who had travelled, this latest case has been identified as local transmission, meaning it passed from a person in the Cayman Islands to another person in the Cayman Islands with no travel history.

“Thus far we have had one confirmation of a person with no travel history, but I caution that this a disease where there can be a number of asymptomatic cases, so we will remain vigilant and will continue our efforts to educate the public on how to protect themselves while taking measures to control…