Welsh Rugby Union: Cardiff director Hayley Parsons requires WRU board and chief government to go away

Hayley Parsons founded price comparison website Gocompare.com in 2006

All four regions have backed calls by a Cardiff director for Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips and the board to leave.

BBC Wales understands the email from Hayley Parsons has been sent to WRU chair Ieuan Evans.

The message was also circulated to Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets, who have backed its content.

Evans said the WRU is “not deaf” to the observations and criticisms” it has received.

He said: “I thank Hayley for her constructive and heartfelt comments and I will not only write back in detail but intend to meet up in person just as I will with a number of different stakeholders from outside of the WRU.

“As I made clear in statements yesterday, I will now lead on the composition of a new externally sourced Taskforce which will review our culture, systems and structures.

“We need to respond to the public scrutiny we are currently experiencing, but this is also the right thing to do….