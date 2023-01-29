Welsh Rugby Union: Nigel Walker expresses regret over scandal

Former Wales international and Olympian Nigel Walker has taken over as acting WRU chief

Welsh Rugby Union acting chief executive Nigel Walker has expressed “remorse” over the body’s handling of allegations of sexism and misogyny.

He admitted the governing body had “fallen short” in standards and its credibility was at an “all-time low”.

Walker, a former Wales international, has taken over as acting CEO after Steve Phillips resigned on Sunday.

He also apologised after two women complained of a “toxic culture” within the organisation.

Speaking to Scrum V, Walker admitted the WRU’s standing had been badly damaged by a turbulent week.

It began with a BBC investigation into various allegations.

Among them, former head of Wales women’s rugby Charlotte Wathan said she considered suicide and claimed a male colleague joked in front of others in an office environment that he wanted to “rape” her.

Walker described the allegations raised in the documentary as “harrowing”.

He said: “The tone of the…