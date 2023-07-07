Wendy’s fined over $125k for work allow breaches

Wendy’s in Cayman (from social media)

(CNS): The local chain of a fast food franchise, Wendy’s, paid an administration fine last month of CI$125,325 to Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) after a raid earlier this year. Based on information submitted to WORC, an investigation was conducted in collaboration with the Department of Labour and Pensions, which found 14 counts of employing people outside the terms of their permits and one of making a false representation to WORC.

WORC Deputy Director of Compliance Mervin Manderson said it was a professional and efficient investigation, as he thanked those involved.

“The actions by the DLP officers played a pivotal role in the success of the investigation,” he said. “I encourage employers to ensure your staff have valid work permits and that their duties match the occupation on the permit that has been approved by WORC. We prefer to have compliant employers rather than having to levy such penalties…