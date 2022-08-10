Wendy’s is including a candy new deal with for breakfast

Beginning August 15, the chain is adding french toast sticks to its breakfast menu. Made from thick Texas-style toast, it’s described in a press release as having the “perfect balance of a soft, custardy interior and crisp, golden-brown crust with delicious notes of vanilla.” Each purchase also includes a syrup for dipping.

The french toast sticks are available four-piece or six-piece a la carte option and in a six-piece combo. It marks Wendy’s first sweet addition to its breakfast menu, which has been dominated with savory items, such as the Breakfast Baconator, and the spicy, including the recently added Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit.

“When we jumped into the breakfast menu, we were very specific with the items we brought forth, but always knew that we would want to bring sweet in the right way,” Carl Loredo, Wendy’s chief marketing officer, told CNN Business in an exclusive interview. “This was our foray into that.”

Customer demand and research led Wendy’s to adding french toast…