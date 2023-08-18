Werder Bremen 0-4 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane scores and assists on Bundesliga debut

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Harry Kane scores


Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich for an initial 100m euros (£86.4m) plus add-ons from Tottenham this summer

England captain Harry Kane scored and set up a goal on his Bundesliga debut as champions Bayern Munich recorded a thumping win at Werder Bremen.

Kane swept a low right-footed effort past home goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka from 15 yards to double Bayern’s lead.

He had earlier assisted the first of Leroy Sane’s two goals with a deft clip over the top inside four minutes.

Mathys Tel rounded off a comfortable victory for Thomas Tuchel’s side late on.

It was a fine evening for Bayern and the club’s record signing Kane, who arrived in Bavaria to great fanfare but had a disappointing start with a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup.

Billed as the man to finally fill Robert Lewandowski’s boots over a year on from the prolific Poland striker’s switch to Barcelona, Kane expertly laid on the first goal for Sane.

His quick thinking sent the former Manchester City winger racing clear…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR