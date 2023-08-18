Werder Bremen 0-4 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane scores and assists on Bundesliga debut

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich for an initial 100m euros (£86.4m) plus add-ons from Tottenham this summer

England captain Harry Kane scored and set up a goal on his Bundesliga debut as champions Bayern Munich recorded a thumping win at Werder Bremen.

Kane swept a low right-footed effort past home goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka from 15 yards to double Bayern’s lead.

He had earlier assisted the first of Leroy Sane’s two goals with a deft clip over the top inside four minutes.

Mathys Tel rounded off a comfortable victory for Thomas Tuchel’s side late on.

It was a fine evening for Bayern and the club’s record signing Kane, who arrived in Bavaria to great fanfare but had a disappointing start with a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup.

Billed as the man to finally fill Robert Lewandowski’s boots over a year on from the prolific Poland striker’s switch to Barcelona, Kane expertly laid on the first goal for Sane.

His quick thinking sent the former Manchester City winger racing clear…