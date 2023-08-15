WesBanco Opens Commercial Loan Production Office in Fast-Growing Chattanooga Mar… – Press Release

Latest LPO advances company’s strategic growth in Tennessee

WHEELING, W.Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — WesBanco, Inc. WSBC, a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that it has opened a new loan production office (LPO) to serve the commercial lending needs of the fast-growing Chattanooga, Tennessee metropolitan market. The Chattanooga LPO, WesBanco’s second in Tennessee, is another step in the execution of the company’s long-term, sustainable growth strategy, which includes opening LPOs in attractive major markets adjacent to its existing footprint.

WesBanco opened a successful LPO in the Nashville, Tennessee area in 2022. With the opening of the Chattanooga LPO, the company extends its commercial lending capabilities to tap opportunity in another of the state’s strong growth areas. Tennessee’s economy and population are among the fastest-growing in the nation, according to government agency estimates.

“We are pleased to continue to advance our strategic growth in Tennessee with the opening of a commercial loan production office in the up-and-coming Chattanooga market. The business landscape is diverse and dynamic, and we’ve brought on a proven team that is primed to bring WesBanco’s strength, stability and lending capacity to support customers’ growth needs,” said Jeffrey Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. “WesBanco strives to be an integral part of the communities where we operate, and as a Chattanooga native, I look forward to seeing us grow strong roots and rewarding relationships in this vibrant region.”

WesBanco’s banking affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has hired a team of industry veterans with deep roots in the region to launch the LPO, develop new client relationships and drive growth across the commercial banking spectrum. Adam Thomas leads the LPO as City President and Senior Commercial Banker. He is joined by Brian Paris, Senior Vice President, Senior Commercial Banker and Team Lead; Stephen Ratterman, Senior…