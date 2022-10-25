West Financial institution: A number of lifeless after Israeli joint safety forces raid in Nablus





CNN

—



At least four Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military raid in the old city of Nablus in the West Bank in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Palestinian protesters took to the streets in response, with a fifth person shot dead by Israeli soldiers in Nabi Saleh, north of the city of Ramallah, the ministry said.

Another 21 Palestinians were injured, four of whom are in serious condition.

A joint statement from Israeli security forces said the raid was conducted on a hideout that was being used as a headquarters and explosives manufacturing site by “operatives of the ‘Lion’s Den’ terrorist group (‘Arin Alousud’).”

It added that the group was “responsible for carrying out the shooting attack that killed the (Israel Defense Forces) soldier Staff-Sargent Ido Baruch, as well as attempting to…