West Ham condemn fan behaviour after Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi hit by object thrown from crowd

Cristiano Biraghi made a clapping gesture to the West Ham fans before he was struck on the head

West Ham condemned the behaviour of “a small number of fans” after Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi was hit by an object thrown from the stands during the Europa Conference League final.

Biraghi was left bloodied after cups and other items were thrown as he took a corner during the match in Prague.

West Ham said “these actions have no place in football”.

Before the game, 16 people were arrested after an incident at a bar.

West Ham said the fans’ actions inside the Fortuna Arena “do not in any way represent the values of our football club and the overwhelming majority of our supporters”.

The club added that fans had “behaved impeccably” in Prague and during their time in European competitions in the last two seasons, and that they would assist police in finding the culprits.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police and will be given…