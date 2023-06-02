West Ham: Gamers stroll off pitch after alleged racial abuse at seven-a-side match in US

Anton Ferdinand, who played for West Ham in the Premier League, led the walk-off

Anton Ferdinand led West Ham in walking off the pitch during a seven-a-side tournament in the US after one of their players was allegedly racially abused.

The incident occurred in their game against Dallas United in the inaugural £1m The Soccer Tournament event.

Dallas later withdrew from the tournament after organisers conducted an investigation into the allegations.

“The players made a collective decision to walk off the pitch in support of our player,” said West Ham in a statement.

“As a club, everyone at West Ham United stands shoulder to shoulder in solidarity against all forms of discrimination and abuse.”

Former Hammers players Carlton Cole, Marlon Harewood, Matt Jarvis and Frank Nouble were also involved in the match.

A statement from the organisers said: “After conducting an investigation into the final moments of the match between West Ham United and Dallas United, we have concluded that Dallas…