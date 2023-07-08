West Indies appoint Shane Deitz as girls’s head coach

Shane Deitz will work with Hayley Matthews (pictured) who is the number-one ranked all-rounder in the world in one-day internationals and second in T20s

West Indies have appointed former Australia first-class player Shane Deitz as head coach of their women’s side.

Deitz, 48, is currently in charge of Netherlands women and has previously led Bangladesh.

He will take on the role before their tour of Australia in October.

“I do believe the nucleus is there to create a world-class competitive side and that is what I will aim to do,” said Deitz.

He added: “We have a lot of work to do though as the reality is we are behind the top few sides in the world and we need to bridge that gap and become competitive again to challenge for World Cups in the future.”

Cricket West Indies chief executive officer Johnny Grave said: “Shane is well equipped for the role having coached extensively in both the men’s and women’s game, in his native Australia, as well as other parts of the world.

“He is…