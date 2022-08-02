West Indies beat India West Indies received by 5 wickets (with 4 balls remaining) – India vs West Indies, India in West Indies, 2nd T20I Match Abstract, Report

And that is all from the T20 match. West Indies are tied 1-1 in the five-match series, and we will see you in 17 hours for match #3. It was a chaotic evening, with most of us not knowing when the game would start after the logistical issues. But at the end of the day, we enjoyed a game of cricket that lasted almost all the way. What more can you want? Hope you enjoyed ESPNcricinfo’s coverage and keep an eye out for all the analysis from this contest overnight. Thank you all!

Winning captain Nicholas Pooran. On the series tying victory: “I can finally breathe now. It has been a tough summer, we have lost a couple of close games. Happy to cross the line. Bowlers were fantastic. Obed, McCoy. They used the pitch, the conditions, the wind well. The batters got us off to a good start, and even though we stumbled, a win is a win in the end. I believe that in T20 cricket our better batters have to bat more. It didn’t work out for myself and Hetmyer today, but we want to continue taking…