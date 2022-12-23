West Indies bowled out for 43 as England full 5-0 T20 sequence win

Freya Davies took 3-2 as England bowled out the West Indies for 43

West Indies 43 (16.2 overs): Joseph 11, Davies 3-2, Davidson-Richards 3-5 England 44-2 (5.3 overs): Sciver 20* England won by eight wickets Scorecard

England bowled out the West Indies for just 43 on their way to completing a 5-0 clean sweep in the T20 series with an eight-wicket win in Barbados.

The hosts were bowled out in 16.2 overs for their lowest-ever total in T20 internationals.

Seamers Freya Davies and Alice Davidson-Richards starred with the ball, claiming 3-2 and 3-5 respectively.

England chased down the total in 5.3 overs, with Nat Sciver unbeaten on 20.

The result means England have won all eight of their games on the tour of the Caribbean, having won the preceding one-day international series 3-0.

England’s dominance has demonstrated an extreme gulf in class between both sides, with Heather Knight’s side very rarely challenged throughout.

West Indies’ batters have struggled throughout both series, which…