West Indies identify squad for first two ODIs towards England

West Indies beat England when the sides last met at the World Cup in March

West Indies have named a squad of 14 for the first two one-day internationals against England in Antigua.

All-rounder Hayley Matthews will lead the side in Stafanie Taylor’s absence because of injury.

Senior players Kycia Knight and Shemaine Campbelle return to the squad after injuries kept them out of their most recent series against New Zealand.

The first ODI is on Sunday, 4 December at 18:00 GMT.

West Indies will be relying heavily on Matthews’ quality with the bat, as they struggled to post competitive scores during their series against New Zealand in September.

They are without their star player Deandra Dottin, who played a key role in their batting line-up and retired from international cricket earlier this year.

The experience of wicketkeeper-batters Knight and Campbelle will boost West Indies’ hopes, while seamers Shakera Selman and Chinelle Henry will lead the bowling attack.

Uncapped left-arm spinner…