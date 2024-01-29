West Indies’ Kevin Sinclair says Check cricket is ‘final’ after win in Australia

Kevin Sinclair celebrated with a backflip after taking his first career Test wicket against Australia in Brisbane

Test cricket will live for “a very long time” and has always been more special to people in the Caribbean than franchise cricket, says West Indies all-rounder Kevin Sinclair.

“Test cricket is the ultimate,” Sinclair, 24, told the BBC’s Stumped Podcast.

“I don’t think T20 [is going to] ever get ahead of Test cricket. T20 won’t bring that special, special feeling to the Caribbean people in that way.

“Yes, you’re representing a franchise. But representing the people of the Caribbean is something big.

“You might make a century or half-century in a franchise league, but that won’t feel as special as doing it for the people of the West Indies.

“So for me, the dream was to play for the West Indies and perform. That was my dream and something really, really special.”

Pat Cummins’ Australia side suffered their first home Test defeat since he became captain on the eve of the 2021-22…