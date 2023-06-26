West Indies v Eire: Hosts defeat vacationers by 58 runs in opening sport of ladies’s ODI sequence

Hayley Matthews

One-day international – West Indies Women v Ireland Women West Indies 297-6 (50 overs): Matthews 109, Taylor 55, Henry 53; Murray 3-60 Ireland 239-9 (50 overs): Lewis 83, Delany 40, Prendergast 37; Matthews 3-53, Fletcher 2-49, Joseph 2-53 West Indies won by 58 runs Scorecard

West Indies defeated Ireland comfortably by 58 runs in the opening match of a women’s three-game one-day international series in Saint Lucia.

Captain Hayley Matthews hit 109 for the hosts, with Stafanie Taylor contributing 55, as they posted a total of 239-9 after winning the toss.

Gaby Lewis led the tourists’ response with 83 runs but they finished on 239, with Matthews taking 3-53.

The sides meet again on Wednesday before concluding the series on 1 July.

There were also half-centuries from Stafanie Taylor and Chinelle Henry in the West Indies’ innings before Ireland, despite a buoyant start, fell to defeat.

The hosts made a strong start but Ireland picked up their first wicket in the last over of the…