West Indies v England: Charlie Dean stars with 4-19 as England safe T20 sequence win over West Indies

Heather Knight helped England post their highest T20 score of the series

England 157-6 (20 overs): Dunkley 44, Knight 43, Alleyne 1-12 West Indies 140-8 (20 overs): Williams 38, Matthews 35, Dean 4-19 England won by 17 runs Scorecard

England secured a Twenty20 series win over West Indies with a 17-run win in Barbados.

Sophia Dunkley’s 44 and Heather Knight’s 43 helped England post 157-6 batting first.

West Indies’ batters put in an improved performance after a poor series, but Charlie Dean took 4-19 to restrict them to 140-8 from their 20 overs.

The result gives England an unassailable 3-0 lead with two games remaining.

England’s first-innings total was the highest of the series so far, and was always going to be a big ask of the West Indies, whose highest ever T20 chase is 151.

But the hosts started their chase brightly, reaching 55-1 after the opening powerplay before a double-wicket maiden from Dean, that included the prize wicket of Hayley Matthews for 35, changed the course of the…