West Indies v England: Charlie Dean takes 3-22 as vacationers win second T20 by 16 runs

Lauren Bell took two wickets for England as the continued their dominance over West Indies

England 141-6 (20 overs): Dunkley 43 (43); Matthews 3-15 West Indies 125-8 (20 overs): Fletcher 18 (13); Dean 3-22 England won by 16 runs Scorecard

England beat West Indies by 16 runs in another dominant performance to take a 2-0 lead in the Twenty20 series in Barbados.

Chasing 142, the hosts reached 125-8 as spinner Charlie Dean took 3-22.

None of the West Indies’ batters passed 18 in another dismal batting performance.

It is England’s fifth consecutive win on the tour after a 3-0 sweep in the one-day internationals, with three T20s remaining.

The victory demonstrated England’s improved strength in depth as they rested star all-rounder Nat Sciver, wicketkeeper Amy Jones and the world’s number one bowler Sophie Ecclestone.

Batting first, England opener Sophia Dunkley top-scored with 43 as West Indies put in an improved performance in the field, with captain Hayley Matthews taking 3-15 from her four…