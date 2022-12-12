West Indies v England: Danni Wyatt leads vacationers to comfy eight-wicket win in first T20

Danni Wyatt’s unbeaten 59 led England to a comfortable victory in the first of five T20s v West Indies

West Indies 105-7 (20 overs): Williams 23 (26); Bell 3-26 England 106-2 (12.4 overs): Wyatt 59* (34), Dunkley 25 (21) England won by eight wickets Scorecard

England strolled to a comfortable eight-wicket win over West Indies in the first Twenty20 in Antigua.

The hosts limped to 105-7 from their 20 overs after a fine all-round bowling performance from England.

Seamer Lauren Bell starred with 3-26 and spinner Sophie Ecclestone conceded just six runs from four overs.

Opener Danni Wyatt hit an unbeaten 59 off 34 balls as England reached their target with 7.2 overs to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

England continued to dominate West Indies on this white-ball tour, having completed a 3-0 one-day international series clean sweep with ease on Friday.

West Indies batters struggled throughout the 50-over encounters and the trend continued in the shorter format, with Rashada…