West Indies v England: Hosts win deciding fifth T20 to safe 3-2 sequence win

England lost both white-ball series to West Indies to follow a group-stage exit at the World Cup in November

England 132 (19.3 overs): Salt 38 (22); Motie 3-24 West Indies 133-6 (19.2 overs): Hope 43* (43); Topley 2-17, Rashid 2-21 West Indies won by four wickets and won series 3-2 Scorecard

England lost the fifth and deciding T20 against West Indies by four wickets in Trinidad to suffer a 3-2 series defeat.

After being put in to bat, England struggled for fluency at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and were bowled out for 132 off 19.3 overs.

Sam Curran gave England a chance with a brilliant penultimate over, taking a wicket and conceding two runs, to leave the hosts needing nine from the last.

But Shai Hope’s mighty six sealed victory with four balls to spare.

England fought well with the ball, Reece Topley impressing with 2-17 and Adil Rashid taking 2-21, but Hope’s crucial run-a-ball 43 not out proved the difference.

Playing on the same pitch on which they scored a record 267 in the fourth…