West Indies v England: Jos Buttler relishing begin of ‘new ODI period’

England captain Jos Buttler averages 39.68 in one-day internationals

Date: 3 December – 9 December, 2023

England captain Jos Buttler thinks this month’s white-ball tour of the West Indies is the start of a new era.

England start a three-match one-day series in the Caribbean on Sunday, less than a month after exiting the Cricket World Cup in the group stage.

“It’s certainly a bit of a new beginning, I think there’s some brilliant, exciting talent here in this team,” said Buttler.

England start their tour on Sunday at 13:30 (GMT) in Antigua.

“Young guys needed to get their opportunities and perform,” Buttler added. “The Caribbean is a nice place to start this journey or whatever you want to call it for a team and everyone is really looking forward.”

In England’s first ODI series since their woeful defence of the Cricket World Cup in India, captain Buttler is part of a newilook squad in the Caribbean.

Of England’s 15 players, only…