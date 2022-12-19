West Indies v England: Lauren Bell takes 4-12 as vacationers simply win fourth T20

Lauren Bell took 4-12 as West Indies collapsed

England 131-8 (20 overs): Dunkley 35 (32); Fraser 3-20 West Indies 82-9 (16 overs): Matthews 23 (18); Bell 4-12 England won by 49 runs Scorecard

England’s bowlers secured a 49-run win over West Indies in the fourth Twenty20 in a low-scoring encounter in Barbados.

Seamer Lauren Bell took 4-12, including two wickets in the first over, as England defended 132.

The tourists only needed to take nine wickets after Shabika Gajnabi’s injury in the field, and West Indies collapsed to 82-9 in 16 overs.

England lead the five-match series 4-0 with the final game on Thursday at 22:00 GMT.

As has been the trend throughout the series, West Indies performed admirably with the ball but their batters were unable to compete against the strength of England’s bowling.

Cherry-Ann Fraser tore through England’s middle order with three wickets in the 11th over that saw England collapse from 73-2 to 73-5, including opener Sophia Dunkley for 35 and captain Heather…