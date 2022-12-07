West Indies v England: Lauren Bell takes 4-33 as guests safe comfy ODI collection win

Lauren Bell took 4-33 for England, her best ODI figures

England 260 (48.1 overs): A Jones 70* (63), Dunkley 57 (56); Matthews 3-50 West Indies 118 (31.3 overs): Williams 54* (80); Bell 4-33, Dean 2-9 England won by 142 runs Scorecard

England thrashed West Indies by 142 runs to secure a dominant one-day international series win in Antigua.

Chasing 261, the hosts were bowled out for 118 with Lauren Bell taking her best international figures of 4-33.

Bell and Kate Cross, who took 2-35, tore through a fragile West Indies batting line-up as the hosts slipped to 49-5 inside the first 10 overs of their chase.

It was another extremely one-sided encounter, with England taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

England’s 260 all out looked below par at the halfway stage, after they chose to bat first on a flat pitch on which they scored 307 two days ago.

Sophia Dunkley made 55 and Amy Jones was left stranded on 70 not out as West Indies put in a much-improved display with the ball…