West Indies v England: Matthew Mott assured regardless of vacationers’ T20 collection defeat

Matthew Mott and Jos Buttler led England to T20 World Cup glory in 2022 and will aim to defend their title in June

England have “exciting things in the pipeline” despite a 3-2 T20 series defeat by West Indies, says head coach Matthew Mott.

Jos Buttler’s side were beaten in both white-ball series on the tour, having lost the one-day international leg 2-1.

England will look to defend their T20 World Cup title in the West Indies and the United States in June 2024.

“We really could not have got many more lessons from this tour,” said Mott after defeat in the fifth T20.

“West Indies thoroughly deserved their win but we’ve had some really good performances here.

“There’s some exciting things in the pipeline.”

England fought back from 2-0 down to level the series after two incredible batting efforts, chasing 223 and hitting their T20 record of 267 as Phil Salt smashed consecutive centuries, before losing the decider in Trinidad by four wickets in a low-scoring encounter.

The tourists were…