West Indies v England: Nat Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone star as vacationers full ODI sweep

Nat Sciver finished as the leading run scorer in the ODI series with 180 in three innings

England 256 (44.3 overs): Sciver 85 (69); Selman 3-29, Matthews 3-56 West Indies 105-9 (37.3 overs): Matthews 28 (39); Ecclestone 3-9 England won by 151 runs Scorecard

England thrashed West Indies by 151 runs in the third and final one-day international in Antigua to complete a dominant 3-0 series win.

Nat Sciver struck 85 from 69 balls as England were bowled out for 256.

It was an improved bowling display from the hosts – Hayley Matthews and Shakera Selman taking three wickets each.

But their batting let them down once again as the were dismissed for just 105 in 37.3 overs, with England spinner Sophie Ecclestone claiming 3-9.

West Indies ended nine down as number 11 Selman did not bat because of an injury.

For the second match in succession England were bowled out inside their 50 overs despite winning the toss.

However, the game followed the same trend of the first two as what looked a below-par…