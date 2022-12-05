West Indies v England: Nat Sciver scores 90 on return to aspect as guests comfortably win first ODI

Charlie Dean starred with 4-35 as West Indies collapsed from 84-1 to 165 all out

England 307-7 (50 overs): Sciver 90 (96), Wyatt 68 (60); Henry 3-59 West Indies 165 all out (40.3 overs): Knight 39; Dean 4-35 England won by 143 runs Scorecard.

England cruised to a comprehensive 143-run win over the West Indies in the first one-day international in Antigua.

Having been put in to bat, Nat Sciver’s 90 from 96 balls propelled England to 307-7.

England slipped to 127-4 before a partnership of 102 between Sciver and Danni Wyatt, who made 68, steered the game back in the tourists’ favour.

Spinner Charlie Dean then took 4-35 as West Indies slumped to 165 all out with 9.3 overs remaining.

It was an impressive return to the side for Sciver, who took a break from the game after the Commonwealth Games in August, and a first win for England under their new coach, Jon Lewis.

The West Indies’ batters struggled to keep up with the run-rate throughout the chase, which was halted by star player Hayley…