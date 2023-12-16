West Indies v England: Phil Salt hits beautiful century as vacationers win third T20

Phil Salt finished unbeaten on 109 off 56 balls

Third T20, Grenada West Indies 222-6 (20 overs): Pooran 82 (45), Powell 39 (21); Rashid 2-32 England 226-3 (19.5 overs): Salt 109* (56), Buttler 51 (34), Brook 31* (7) England won by seven wickets Scorecard

Phil Salt’s stunning century helped England pull off their third-highest T20 international chase as they beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 in Grenada.

Salt brought up his first T20 international hundred off 51 balls and finished unbeaten on 109, with Harry Brook smashing the 21 runs needed off the final over to ensure England chased 223 with a ball to spare in an incredible win.

Nicholas Pooran’s 45-ball 82 led West Indies to 222-6 as Adil Rashid finished the pick of the England attack by taking 2-32.

England are 2-1 down in the five-match series with two left to play.

Salt and Buttler both passed fifty as they put on 115 for the first wicket to give England hope, with Salt, who hit nine sixes and four fours, continuing the…