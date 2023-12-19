West Indies v England: Phil Salt’s century units up guests’ report T20 complete to degree sequence

England’s 267-3 surpassed their previous highest total of 241, scored against New Zealand in 2019

England 267-3 (20 overs): Salt 119 (57), Buttler 55 (29), Livingstone 54* (21) West Indies 192 (15.3 overs): Russell 51 (25); Topley 3-37 England won by 75 runs Scorecard

Phil Salt’s second successive century helped England hit their highest T20 international total in a chaotic 75-run win over West Indies to level the series.

Salt’s astonishing 119 – the highest score by an England men’s batter in the format – came from just 57 balls and included 10 sixes as the tourists finished with 267-3.

Captain Jos Buttler also smashed 55 from 29 balls and Liam Livingstone an unbeaten 54 from 21 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

West Indies kept up with the imposing run-rate during their entertaining chasing effort but regular wickets cost them, the hosts falling to 192 all out and 75 runs short.

The hosts smashed 87 from the first six overs, but England held their nerve and fought back to…