West Indies v England: Shai Hope guides hosts to outstanding opening ODI win

Shai Hope finished 109 not out in West Indies’ remarkable chase

England 325 (50 overs): Brook 71 (72); Motie 2-49 West Indies 326-6 (48.5 overs): Hope 109* (83); Ahmed 2-40 West Indies won by four wickets Scorecard.

Shai Hope’s sublime century led West Indies to a stunning four-wicket win over England in the opening one-day international in Antigua.

Chasing an imposing 325, Hope smashed 109 not out from just 83 balls as the hosts won with seven balls to spare.

Needing an unlikely 106 from the last 10 overs with five wickets left, captain Hope was supported by Romario Shepherd’s 48 from 28 balls.

Hope then finished the chase in style with three sixes in the 49th over.

England were firm favourites at the halfway stage on a tricky pitch that was offering uneven bounce and turn for the spinners.

In their first outing since a disappointing group-stage exit at the World Cup, England started emphatically after winning the toss as new openers Phil Salt and Will Jacks blitzed an opening stand of…