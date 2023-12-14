West Indies vs England: Brandon King stars as hosts go 2-0 up in T20 collection

Second T20, Grenada West Indies 176-7 (20 overs): King 82 (52), Powell 50 (28); Rashid 2-11 England 166-7 (20 overs): Curran 50 (32), Moeen 22 (13); Joseph 3-39 West Indies won by 10 runs Scorecard

Brandon King hit an unbeaten 82 as West Indies beat England by 10 runs in the second T20 in Grenada to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

The Jamaican opener put on an 80-run partnership with captain Rovman Powell after the hosts slipped to 54-4 in the ninth over.

Sam Curran endured a torrid 16th over at the hands of Powell, conceding 30 runs including four sixes, before dismissing the 30-year-old with his final delivery.

But King carried on the charge, striking Rehan Ahmed’s next over for 18, as the West Indies finished on 176-7.

England lost captain Jos Buttler in the third over of their chase, caught in the covers off the bowling of Akeal Hosein.

His side fell behind the rate and lost wickets at steady intervals, with the next six batters all caught in the deep as they sought to mimic the…