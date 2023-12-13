West Indies vs England: Hosts win first T20 after vacationers waste flying begin

Shai Hope top-scored for West Indies with 36 from 30 balls

West Indies v England: First T20, Barbados England 171 (19.3 overs): Salt 40 (20), Buttler 39 (31); Russell 3-19 West Indies 172-6 (18.1 overs): Hope 36 (30), Mayers 35 (21); Ahmed 3-39 West Indies won by four wickets Scorecard

England let a dominant position slip as they fell to a four-wicket defeat by West Indies in the opening game of the T20 series in Bridgetown.

Captain Jos Buttler and Phil Salt took the tourists to 77-0 at the end of the powerplay and that became 112-2 at the halfway stage before England collapsed in the second half of the innings to be bowled out for 171.

Andre Russell, making his first West Indies appearance since November 2021, was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-19, while Romario Shepherd also impressed with figures of 2-22.

The Windies also made a flying start to their innings before being pegged back, with England leg-spinner Adil Rashid taking his 100th T20 international wicket in his 100th match.