Western Global Airlines Issues Company Update – Press Release

Western Global Airlines ("Western Global," "WGA" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement regarding recent actions taken to protect the Company:

WGA, its CEO and Founder Jim Neff, and its management team are committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders. After 10 years of profitable operations and successful growth, the Company is currently navigating financial challenges driven by unforeseen industry-wide factors, including the conflict in the Ukraine, the weakened global economy and particularly air cargo demand, spiraling costs, and the recurrence of COVID-19 pandemic in China, which disproportionately impacted WGA and its customers. Notably, up until the end of 2022, WGA delivered profitable operating results every year since its founding in 2013.

The Company continues to believe that maintaining its operations and infrastructure is in the best interests of all stakeholders. Accordingly, WGA is working diligently with its advisors to explore all value-maximizing alternatives and take the steps necessary to address its financial position. On June 29, 2023, Jim Neff purchased the outstanding loans held by WGA’s senior secured lenders in a competitive process independently conducted by the lenders. This was a positive step in an effort to protect WGA and provide the Company additional time and resources, and the Company immediately benefited from improved lending conditions. As a result of the purchase by Jim Neff, WGA has been positioned to continue to provide its customers with the safe and effective services they rely on.

Additionally, WGA believes it is important to note the following in response to media coverage: