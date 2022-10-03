WFIS Paces to Unveil Indonesia’s Most Advanced FSI Show – Press Release

World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) 2022 – Indonesia, a two-day mega scale event, will shed light on Indonesia’s poised financial services market, all the while facilitating collaboration between the technology vendors and the top financial organizations.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, Oct 3, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – With Indonesia darting to incorporate the latest technology innovations in FSI, the country’s fintech is expected to generate $8.6 billion revenue by 2025. The move is further getting bolstered by Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) that is bringing favorable regulatory changes and has even launched “Master Plan for the Indonesian Financial Services Sector (MPSJKI) 2021-2025”.

To support Indonesia in powering an inclusive Financial Services & Insurance industry, Tradepass is hosting the 11th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) at Hotel Mulia Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia on 4 – 5 October 2022.

The event so far has drawn an array of the most spectacular technology providers to showcase their cutting-edge solutions from their exclusive exhibition booth on the event days. The list includes TigerGraph, Newgen, ExtraHop, Resulticks, SEON, Incode, Backbase, PT NEC Indonesia, Solace, Hazelcast, Perfios Software Solution, Freshworks, Weefer, Credgenics, PT CRIF Lembaga Informasi Keuangan, Provenir, 8×8, Feedzai, Teleperformance Indonesia, AI Rudder, M2P, Finastra, IT Group Indonesia, Outsystems, Perkasa and Mambu.

In a statement issued, following TigerGraph’s participation announcement, Herfini Haryono (Country Director Indonesia, TigerGraph) expressed, “Graph technology is increasingly viewed as a gamechanger in the financial services space. With a projected transaction value of USD125 billion for digital payments in Indonesia by 2027, there is an urgent need to bolster fraud prevention and detection as well as data risk assessment capabilities to help companies lower costs of payment fraud, uncover latent fraud patterns and deliver holistic customer…