What India Couture Week reveals about this yr’s bridalwear developments

More than a dozen leading designers showcased their creations at India Couture Week (ICW), offering a glimpse — among much else — at the bridalwear trends shaping one of the world’s largest wedding markets.

The annual event’s 15th edition, which concluded in the capital New Delhi this weekend, was the first staged on a physical runway since the start of the pandemic. All 13 of the participating couturiers used the opportunity to celebrate the rich heritage of Indian crafts and handwoven textiles in both Western and traditional South Asian silhouettes. As ever, bridalwear featured prominently.

“In India, wearing couture is part of bridal traditions, and many brides look to (India Couture Week) for cues as to what to wear,” said Sunil Sethi, president of the Fashion Design Council of India (FCDI).

While European couture sets the tone for the exclusive world of high fashion, in India it has a noticeable impact on people’s spending behavior. This is particularly evident in the…