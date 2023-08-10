What motivates women to run for office? Sometimes it is a heartbreak. – Press Release

Washington, DC, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kimberly Mata-Rubio, a grieved mother who lost her 10-year-old daughter in last year’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, recently announced her candidacy for Mayor. Her decision to run is a stark example of the reality of what women feel compelled to do when it’s clear that no one else will be their voice.

The launch of Mata-Rubio’s campaign is a timely signal to how critically important it is that women’s lived experiences be heard, uplifted, and reflected in policy making. Women remain grossly underrepresented in the rooms where decisions are being made. Our lack of parity continues to plague women’s leadership across all sectors, but especially in politics, and certainly in Texas. Women hold just 30% of seats in the Texas State Legislature and comprise only 26% of the 1,616 mayors and officials who perform mayoral functions in the U.S.

While the lack of parity in government is not a new problem, what is alarming is that the current strategies in place to address this crisis are not working. According to the United Nations, the world is not on track to achieve gender equality by 2030. We must move outside of board rooms and court rooms and into the places and spaces where women are already leading.

While Mata-Rubio’s announcement made major headlines, from the Uvalde Leader-News to TIME , She Should Run research shows there are still 24 million American women who are primed for elected leadership but are not currently considering the possibility.

The research confirms that women do not come to politics to fix a lack of representation in government. Like many of us, women are motivated by the issues impacting their daily lives, from gun violence to the economy and everything in between.

At She Should Run, we celebrate women like Mata-Rubio because it speaks to what we already knew—there is an entire country full of women with diversity of thought and perspective ready to take action on…