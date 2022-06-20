‘What occurred to the Tangshan ladies?’: Chinese language demand solutions on brutal restaurant assault

Editor’s Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.



It’s been ten days since a vicious attack on four female diners at a barbecue restaurant in China appalled and angered the country, but an information vacuum around the victims has kept the Chinese internet asking: “What really happened to those women?”

The women were brutally assaulted by nine men in the northern city of Tangshan after one of them objected to being sexually harassed.

The attack – captured on surveillance camera – has sent shock waves across China, sparking outrage from women who have long faced harassment and gender-based violence.

But the ensuing silence from the victims and their families…