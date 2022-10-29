What occurs to unsold Yeezy merchandise? Destroy it, rebrand it, export it



New York

CNNBusiness

—



Yeezy merchandise has no place to go.

Retailers are dumping it. Resellers are blocking new product listings associated with it. Even off-price outlets like TJ Maxx don’t want any goods associated with hate-speaker Kanye West, the embattled rapper who has legally changed his name to Ye.

So where will the mounting glut of Yeezy products — sneakers, sweatshirts, sweatpants, jackets, T-shirts, bags — wind up?

Industry analysts suggest three outcomes: It will be rebranded, exported for donation or sale in secondary markets or destroyed.

In other words, Yeezy might be headed to landfills.

It’s a dramatic fall from grace for a once highly-coveted label, especially the Yeezy-branded sneakers that commanded thousands of dollars on the resale market.

“There really are no good options for this distressed…