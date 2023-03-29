What Pope Francis’ AI puffer coat says about the way forward for trend

Editor’s Note: Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, ‘Look of the Week’ is a regular series dedicated to unpacking the most talked about outfit of the last seven days.





CNN

—



Over the weekend, a peculiar image of Pope Francis set the internet alight. Widely circulated on social media, the picture shows the 86-year-old pontiff dressed in a chunky longline white puffer coat, cinched at the waist and seemingly layered with other winter weather streetwear.

It appeared to be a drastic departure from the typical regalia — robes, stoles and tall, pointed miter hats — often worn in the papal household. The outfit prompted a torrent of tongue-in-cheek questions online: Did the Pope have a new stylist? Has he always had a stylist? Was the look inspired by the backing dancers at Rihanna’s Superbowl show?

More than anything, however, social media users exclaimed how they…