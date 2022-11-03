What rising rates of interest imply on your credit score, loans, financial savings and extra

Editor’s Note: This is an updated version of a story that originally ran on September 22, 2022.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the sixth time in a row on Wednesday, to a range of 3.75% to 4%.

While there may be plenty of downside in the form of higher borrowing costs for consumers, one positive outcome is that your savings may actually start earning a little money after years of barely-there interest.

“Interest rates have increased at the fastest pace in 40 years,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. “Mortgage rates have rocketed to 20-year highs, home equity lines of credit are the highest in 14 years, and car loan rates are at 11-year highs. Savers are seeing the best yields since 2008 – if they’re willing to shop around.”

Here are a few ways to situate your money so that you can benefit from rising rates and protect yourself from their…