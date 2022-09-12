What to know if you wish to view Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh

By Georgina Davies
BBC Scotland News
The Queen’s coffin will lie at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, giving the public an opportunity to pay their respects.
It will process from Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.
Mourners will be able to file past from about 17:30 on Monday 12 September until 15:00 on Tuesday 13 September.
Officials say a queuing system will be in place and it is likely there will be delays on public transport.
Will I need to get a ticket?
The Scottish government is warning that the queue is expected to be very long.
Members of the public will have to stand for long periods, possibly many hours, with very little opportunity to sit down, as the queue will keep moving.
To help manage the line, wristbands will be given out and you will only be permitted to pay your respects to the Queen if you have a valid wristband.
Only one wristband…