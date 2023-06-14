What You Need to Know About LGBTQ Foster and Adoption – Press Release

Wayfinder Family Services Provides 5 Things You Can Do to Help Support LGBTQ Youth in Foster Care

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LGBTQ youth are overrepresented in the child welfare system: Roughly 30% of youth in foster care identify as LGBTQ, a rate nearly three times higher than those not in the foster care system. There are five times more transgender youth in foster care than in the general population.

What Can You Do to Help?

Too often, LGBTQ youth age out of foster care without a family, feeling unloved and alone.

Wayfinder Family Services is determined to prevent this from happening by finding affirming and nurturing foster or adoptive parents and connecting youth with a support system of extended family. Here’s how you can get started:

Contact an inclusive adoption or foster care agency like Wayfinder Family Services .

agency like . Sign up for a free orientation , which will prepare you for the challenges and joys of fostering or adopting.

, which will prepare you for the challenges and joys of fostering or adopting. Answer the call : if you aren’t ready to foster or adopt, consider being part of a child’s emotional support system and community. Family finding social workers try to connect youth in the foster care system with extended family. Answer their call if you are contacted and explore the ways you can support a child in foster care.

: if you aren’t ready to foster or adopt, consider being part of a child’s emotional support system and community. social workers try to connect youth in the foster care system with extended family. Answer their call if you are contacted and explore the ways you can support a child in foster care. Are you already an adoptive parent with an LGBTQ child? Make sure you have post-adoption support services which can help you navigate resources and support for your child.

which can help you navigate resources and support for your child. Learn more and become an ally:

Did you know?

LGBTQ youth in the child welfare system are more likely to: