Whatever Color Outlander Plug-In Hybrid You Choose, They’re All Green – Press Release

First-mover Mitsubishi Motors has been loving Mother Earth – and embracing electrification – for more than a half century.

Mitsubishi Motors’ electric vehicle R&D program began in 1970 – the same year that Earth Day was first celebrated.

After more than 40 years of development, the 2010 Mitsubishi Innovative Electric Vehicle (i-MiEV) was the world’s first mass-market battery electric vehicle.

Outlander Plug-in Hybrid was the world’s first plug-in hybrid SUV and today is the world’s best-selling plug-in hybrid1 vehicle.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the world celebrates Earth Month 2023, Mitsubishi Motors looks back on more than a half century of pioneering electrified transportation technology – including the world’s first mass-market battery electric vehicle, the world’s first plug-in hybrid SUV and the world’s best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle1. And the three-diamond brand looks forward to even more environmentally friendly achievements as part of its recently announced Midterm Plan, “Challenge 2025.”

Earth Day traces its roots backs to 1970, when a Wisconsin senator organized a national demonstration to raise awareness of environmental issues. Meanwhile, half a world away, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) was deep into its research and development work that would lay the foundation for more than 50 years – and counting – of earth-friendly advancements in transportation.

“The history of Mitsubishi Motors’ electrification program parallels the establishment of Earth Day,” said Mark Chaffin, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA). “And while we have many pioneering achievements to be proud of, we’re not resting on our laurels. Our all-new Outlander Plug-in Hybrid flagship is continuing our leadership in electrified mobility, setting sales records, earning awards and accumulating accolades from media and customers alike. And we are eagerly anticipating new electrified Mitsubishi models in our near future, as…