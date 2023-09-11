What’s an American bully XL and may the breed be banned?

An attack this weekend on a young girl and two men by an American bully dog has reignited debate over whether the breed should be banned.
The largest type, the American bully XL, can weigh more than nine stone (60kg) and are strong enough to overpower an adult.
This weekend’s incident was the latest involving the breed and they have been involved in several fatal attacks.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is now calling for the dog to be outlawed, and said on Sunday that she had taken urgent advice on the matter.
Owners, however, insist that despite their fearsome appearance and build, the dogs make loveable household pets.
What is the American bully?
American bullies are said to have originated in the US in the late 1980s, when American pit bull terriers and American Staffordshire terriers were crossed.
They have been crossed with other breeds to create an even…