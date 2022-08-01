What’s behind Iraq’s explosive political disaster?

Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in CNN’s Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region’s biggest stories. Sign up here.





Iraq is in the midst of its worst and longest political crisis in years. At the center of this overheating conflict stands Iraqi political kingmaker Moqtada al-Sadr and a rival bloc of parties with strong ties to neighboring Iran.

In a show of strength, supporters of Shiite cleric Sadr last week twice stormed Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone – which houses government buildings and Western embassies – and on Sunday staged a long sit-in inside parliament.

While Sadr’s supporters are rallying against the nomination of a new prime minister, these protests also represent a deep political rift festering between Iraq’s rival Shiite blocs and the influential hand that analysts…