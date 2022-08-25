What’s going to occur to vitality payments and mortgages? Upcoming dates to concentrate on

By Shanaz Musafer
Business reporter, BBC News
Prices are shooting up and millions of people are starting to feel the pinch.
But there’s more to come. On Friday, the new energy price cap will be announced and, as we head into autumn, the cost-of-living crisis is set to intensify further. Here are some of the key dates and events in coming weeks that are almost certain to mean more belt-tightening.
26 August – Energy price cap announcement
There’s been a lot of talk of the energy price cap, which is the maximum amount suppliers can charge customers in England, Scotland and Wales for each unit of energy. The cap is meant to protect customers from short-term price spikes and the latest one will come into effect on 1 October, says the regulator Ofgem. But because electricity and gas prices are going up at the moment, the cap is set to go up, too.
This means an average annual bill could go up to as much as £3,554 at this point, say industry analysts Cornwall Insight. This is two-and-a-half…